Former BMG publishing executive RAKIYAH MARSHALL has launched her own independent music publishing and artist development company, BACK BLOCKS MUSIC. The NASHVILLE-based company will announce its roster in the coming weeks. MARSHALL spent more than three years with BMG, with prior stops at REPUBLIC RECORDS in NEW YORK and CORNMAN MUSIC in NASHVILLE.

“Throughout my time in NASHVILLE, I have been continuously inspired by independent entrepreneurs, especially in the independent music publishing and artist development space," said MARSHALL. "Having the time that 2020 has afforded us all to be home has allowed me to realize that now is the time to chase my dream of owning my own business. I am so thankful for my time at BMG and all of the relationships I have developed through the experience. I will miss my writers immensely and know they all have bright futures ahead.”

