A veteran mixer and rock 'n' roll survivor FRANK X. GALLAGHER is the host of SOUNDMAN CONFIDENTIAL, a new podcast designed to keep the magic of live music in the public's imagination during these troubled times. The first season premiered on NOVEMBER 12th with GALLAGHER interviewing all four TALKING HEADS, SIMPLE MINDS' JIM KERR and THE B-52's KATE PiERSON.

FRANK's career in the music business spans 50 years. Having graduated from roadie to the sound booth, GALLAGHER has mixed the live shows for some of the biggest bands in rock music, running tours, traveling thousands of miles on tour buses, and living the life of rock and roll.

In 1977, FRANK drove from LONDON to ZURICH in a truck filled with sound gear to meet up with two U.S. bands flying in for a EUROPEAN tour ~ The RAMONES and TALKING HEADS. Post-show, he went backstage and told TALKING HEADS he wanted to be their sound guy. The band gladly accepted his offer. He moved to NEW YORK CITY in 1978 to live in CHRIS FRANTZ and TINA WEYMOUTH's loft, where the band rehearsed and recorded the tracks for their seminal third album, "Fear Of Music." The band’s transition to their nine-piece live set was overseen by FRANK. Subsequently he toured with the band extensively through the U.S., EUROPE and ASIA.



In 1982, FRANK met SIMPLE MINDS, rapidly becoming an important band in the UK’s post-punk scene. The SCOTTISH connection took him on tour in CANADA and the U.S. with his fellow countrymen, as they made headway into the NORTH AMERICAN market.

GALLAGHER was still touring in his seventies before COVID-19 pulled the plug on a B-52’S tour.



Based in ARIZONA and CALIFORNIA, GALLAGHER awaits the call to get back on the road with the band. He left his home village, BANKNOCK, in SCOTLAND, as a 16-year-old in the mid-'60s and has been taking his gypsy spirit across the world ever since.

The podcast schedule is as follows: DAVID BYRNE (12/2), CHRIS FRANTZ (12/9), JERRY HARRISON (12/16) and KATE PIERSON (12/23).

