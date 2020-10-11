The Largest Single Day Local Food Collection

BEASLEY's Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA's Annual JOHN DEBELLA TURKEY DROP (NET NEWS 11/10/20) has announced a recording breaking grand total for this year’s event with 12,509 turkeys collected on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24th from 6a to 9a (ET) outside The Kimmel Center in PHILADELPHIA.

DEBELLA said “11,000 turkeys in 2019 was the biggest year we ever had. 12,509 turkeys truly proves that ‘The City of Brotherly Love’ is not just a saying...it's a fact!”

The JOHN DEBELLA TURKEY DROP is the largest one day food gathering event in PHILADELPHIA and benefits CITY TEAM PHILADELPHIA, an organization that provides food and services to less fortunate individuals, families, shelters and food groups in the tri-state.

For more info and photos from the event, visit WMGK.com.

JOHN DEBELLA and Iron Chef JOSE GARCES

« see more Net News