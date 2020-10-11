Pat & AJ (photo: My City Magazine)

After a combined 35 years in the business -- 12 years together as a morning show -- 11 years married and an alphabet soup of radio station call letters, "PAT and AJ in the Morning" cap off their terrestrial broadcast career by exiting TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WCRZ (CARS 108)/FLINT, MI, after their positions were eliminated yesterday.

PAT is a few weeks away from completing a graduate program at FORDHAM UNIVERSITY to become a clinical therapist, deciding to start the transition in 2019 after the duo won an award for MEDIA ORGANIZATION OF THE YEARS from the NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS in MICHIGAN.

Commented PAT, "As my career evolved, I saw that I found more joy in the community work that we were doing for the station than the actual radio itself, so I decided to follow that road."

AJ will now turn her focus to digital media content creation; she received TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's PRESIDENTS CLUB award for CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR multiple times and is looking forward to concentrating on the PAT and AJ digital platform, which will be launching in 2021 and will distribute various forms of entertainment.

Added AJ, "We'd like to thank all of the companies we worked for, including TSM, for allowing us to do what we loved for so long. And thank you to all the people who became part of our audience throughout our careers; we hope you'll still be part of the PAT and AJ family!"



AJ is available for the time being for freelance website work, video editing, graphic design, VO, and social media management. You can reach out to her at jenclarkmedia@gmail.com to request her portfolio.

