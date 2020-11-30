Cloud (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes out to CUMULUS MEDIA Country KBCY/ABILENE, TX afternoon host JB CLOUD, who is battling COVID-19. CLOUD, who is also the longtime host of the station’s “WEST TEXAS SATURDAY NIGHTS” weekend show, was hospitalized for a week, but is now resting at home.

Radio industry friends have started a FREEFUNDER page for him here, with a $5,000 fundraising goal to help with his medical expenses. As they explain on the page, which has been shared by CLOUD himself on his FACEBOOK page, “It’s time to help one of our own. JB CLOUD … has been hospitalized for a week from double pneumonia, bronchitis and now COVID. JB is self-employed in addition to being a contract part-timer at KBCY, and has been unable to work for three weeks.

“The bills not only from his recent hospitalization and prescription costs are piling up, but the financial strain of the shutdown earlier in the year have strapped JB and his family. They have exhausted all COVID relief incentives for their expenses. JB is not one to ask for help for himself, but he has been the first one to offer help to those in need, whether it be remodeling homes, helping get someone a car, CHRISTMAS [gifts] for families and even a tumor removal surgery for a dog. He and his family need help now to get them through this challenging time.”

CLOUD noted on FACEBOOK on NOVEMBER 24th, “Just got a letter from our insurance. They said my whole ordeal did not meet criteria for hospitalization and it is not covered.”

