New

DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS and IHEARTRADIO are teaming for another podcast, this one a scripted narrative show looking at the female partners who supported iconic male artists. "ABOUT A GIRL" is hosted by writer/filmmaker ELEANOR WELLS and will post every MONDAY, with the first two episodes posting YESTERDAY (11/30). Among the women profiled on the series wull be ANGIE BOWIE, JANE ASHER, RITA MARLEY, and PAM COURSON.

“The women featured in ABOUT A GIRL have made an impact on music that is often overlooked,” said WELLS. “This show is an inside look at some of the most exciting milestones in music history, and a glimpse into the private moments and characters that changed the landscape of music forever.”



“DOUBLE ELVIS spotlights untold music stories -- from up and comers to the beloved. ABOUT A GIRL celebrates the resilient women who inspired and helped shape some of the most prolific music of a generation -- the partners of famous musicians,” said DOUBLE ELVIS Co-Founder BRADY SADLER. “ELEANOR dives into the untold stories of these women behind your favorite songs, albums and artists, lending them the credit they deserve, while bringing fans closer to the art they love at a time when live music isn’t an option.”



“DOUBLE ELVIS brings creativity and a fresh perspective to the music podcasting genre,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “ABOUT A GIRL is yet another groundbreaking series they’ve produced that is redefining what it means to be a music podcast, and showcases their knack for captivating storytelling.”

« see more Net News