Reatro

JASON BAILEY’s REATRO VENTURES launches a full-service marketing firm, GREAU CREATIVE. Pronounced "GROW," the agency intends to capitalize on the success BAILEY had in building the SUN BROADCAST GROUP brand to other radio companies, including stations, owners and producers. As part of its rollout, GREAU recently announced it has been tapped as the new agency of record for the national franchise I HEART MAC & CHEESE; handling the brand marketing for soon to be 100+ franchisees across the U.S.

Commented BAIILEY, “As much of the radio industry knows, I built SUN from a small office with just five desks and $25,000 from my savings. SBG soon became one of the largest radio networks in AMERICA, recognized countless times for its brand marketing and overall growth. Marketing and storytelling were everything to me at SIM and now through GREAU, I have a full team of creative minds to help radio companies everywhere take their brand to unbelievable new heights”

GREAU’s services include creative design, campaign strategy, media buying and planning, press relations, event management and much more.

Reach JASON at Jason.Bailey@reatro.com or (561) 320-3975.

