Alliance For Women In Media

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION has launched a year-end fundraising campaign in an effort to further the organization’s mission of using the media to create positive change while supporting educational programs and scholarships that benefit students of the media and allied fields. The campaign, which is asking for tax-deductible donations to support the future of women in media, will continue through the end of the year.

Commented AWM/F Executive Director BECKY BROOKS, “The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA is approaching its 70th anniversary in 2021, and we hope to continue recognizing, educating and connecting women in media for another 70 years. You can help us do that by donating to the FOUNDATION because we still have work to do.”

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION has recognized the importance of supporting education and opportunity since its inception. In 1960, the organization formed an educational foundation – the first of its kind established by any professional broadcasting organization.

