On December 23rd

CUMULUS MEDIA is launching "THE VIRTUAL NIGHT WE STOLE CHRISTMAS" across its Alternative platform -- WKQX/CHICAGO, WWWQ-HD2 (99X)/ATLANTA, WRZH (ALT 92.3)/NEW ORLEANS, WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO, WAQX (95X)/SYRACUSE, WWWX (96.9 THE FOX), and KNRQ (ALTERNATIVE 103.7)/EUGENE, OR -- on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23rd with GLASS ANIMALS, WALLOWS, COLD WAR KIDS and more special guests.

“We are pleased to partner with the NO CAP/#HAPPENS crew on this unique virtual event," said CUMULUS VP/Corporate Programming - Rock Formats TROY HANSON. "Not only is it an opportunity to provide our listeners across our Alternative platform with exciting live content, but it gives us a chance to put a spotlight on our new CUMULUS initiative – PROJECT SHINE, and the benefactor of that initiative, Volunteermatch.org. We are committed to helping others in our respective communities by encouraging the giving of one another’s time through volunteermatch.org."

The show starts at 8p (CT) from the comfort of your own home. No long beer lines, nasty bathrooms or overpriced food! Tickets are only $17.50 and you will be able to watch the show on demand for 48 hours. Get your tickets here.



