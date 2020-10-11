Neil Innes

The late NEIL INNES - the comedic-musical genius behind the BONZO DOG BAND and THE RUTLES -- who had close creative links and friendships with both THE BEATLES and MONTY PYTHON -- is the focus of a new three-houir,, three-episode BBC RADIO documentary series.



"NEIL INNES: Dip My Brain In Joy" - will air on BBC RADIO throughout DECEMBER. The shows will premiere via broadcast in the UK on BBC digital radio and simultaneously worldwide via streaming on the BBC website available free-of-charge. After their premieres each of the three episodes will then be freely available worldwide for the following month.



The shows tell the NEIL INNES story using a combination of archive recordings with Innes and new, specially conducted interviews with his closest friends and colleagues. The new interviewees include MICHAEL PALIN and TERRY GILLIAM, musicians RICK WAKEMAN and JOHN HALSEY (BARRY WOM of THE RUTLES); comedians STEPHEN FRY and ADRIAN EDMONDSON ("The Young Ones"); producer MARTIN LEWIS (the "Secret Policeman's Ball" series and THE RUTLES' "Archaeology"). And in-depth perspectives from NEIL's wife of 53 years YVONNE.



The radio episodes will premiere on three successive WEDNESDAYS in DECEMBER And will then be accessible for anytime-streaming worldwide on the BBC website for the following 30 days.

