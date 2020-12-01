Back On In San Antonio

TINO COCHINO RADIO has returned to the air in SAN ANTONIO at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KTFM-HD2 (WE 103.3). TCR had been heard at night on Top 40 sister station KTFM (ENERGY 94.1).

ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content PHIL BECKER commented, "It's terrific to hear TINO back on the air in SAN ANTONIO. I've been a fan of his since the very beginning, and it's rewarding to see him now in 50+ markets. His commitment to his craft, personal sacrifice, and tireless work intensity is a model many could learn from. Having TINO and his team on yet another ALPHA MEDIA radio station is a win for our listeners and advertisers."

TINO COCHINO added, "SAN ANTONIO will always have a special place in my heart. It was my home for multiple years and I was able to build a strong connection while there. I’m excited to have the ability to talk to this amazing city that I love so much once again."

TINO COCHINO RADIO is also on at night at ALPHA MEDIA's WE branded stations in PORTLAND, OR and AMARILLO, TX.

For information on getting TCR, reach out to mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or scott@yeanetworks.com.

« see more Net News