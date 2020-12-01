Wish Day

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND is partnering with MAKE-A-WISH OHIO, KENTUCKY & INDIANA to raise donations for the organization in a "Wish Day" promotion for GIVING TUESDAY (TODAY, 12/1).

The fundraising, in which donations will be solicited from listeners based on bids for prize incentives, kicks off with "THE REALLY BIG SHOW WITH TONY RIZZO AND AARON GOLDHAMMER" at 9a (ET) and will run through 7p.

“Wishes deliver hope, and now more than ever, children with critical illnesses need the hope a wish brings,” said MAKE-A-WISH OKI Pres./CEO STEPHANIE MCCORMICK. “We’re so grateful to ESPN CLEVELAND and its generous listeners for helping us make more life-changing wishes come true. By giving to MAKE-A-WISH this GIVING TUESDAY, together we can help bring hope and joy back into a child’s life!”

GOLDHAMMER, a MAKE-A-WISH OKI NORTHEAST OHIO Regional Advisory Board member, added, “It’s so great to see the money go directly to kids’ wishes and putting smiles on their faces while also helping their physical and mental health. I’ve been amazed by the support of our fans, partners and teammates for this higher cause.”

