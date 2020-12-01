Dempsey

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO News Dir./Afternoon Anchor JOHN DEMPSEY is retiring from radio after 38 years, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM. DEMPSEY told WLS staff of his retirement in an email MONDAY (11/30). His last day at the station will be DECEMBER 23rd.

DEMPSEY joined WLS in 2007 and formerly worked at WGIL-WAAG/GALESBURG, IL, WJOL-A-WLLI/JOLIET, KMBZ-A/KANSAS CITY, and WBEZ, WMAQ-A, WBBM-A, and WFLD-TV (FOX 32).

