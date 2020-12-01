No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (12/1).

Applying for STAs were CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (WLWI-A/MONTGOMERY, AL, reduced daytime power due to transmitter malfunction); NEWPORT BROADCASTING COMPANY (KTPA-A/PRESCOTT, AR, reduced power while application for permit to permanently operate at that power is pending); and KD RADIO, INC. (KDSK-A/LOS RANCHOS DE ALBURQUERQUE, NM, short vertical pole antenna at new site while application for new permanent antenna pends).

MY BRIDGE RADIO has applied for a Silent STA for K282BR/GRAND ISLAND, NE because the primary station is off the air.

WALLACE CHRISTENSEN has closed on the transfer of his ownership of KJOE/SLAYTON, MN and KLOH-A, KISD, K257FP, and K232DG/PIPESTONE, MN to CHRISTENSEN BROADCASTING, LLC, owned by members of his family, for assumption of a $135,000 loan.

iHEARTMEDIA's AMFM BROADCASTING LICENSES, LLC has closed on the swap pf News-Talk KKDD-A (1290 NEWSTALK IE)/SAN BERNARDINO, CA and its CAPSTAR TX, LLC has closed on the swap of W292DH/PITTSBURGH plus $1 million to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for News WZAB-A (MIAMI'S BIN 880: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK)/SWEETWATER-MIAMI, FL, which is now licensed to iHM LICENSES, LLC, with assets going to iHEARTMEDIA + ENTERTAINMENT, INC. The deal changed W292DH's primary station from iHEARTMEDIA Sports WBGG-A/PITTSBURGH to WWSW-HD3/PITSBURGH, which is being leased for eight years to RELEVANT RADIO. The swap gives iHEART a signal in SOUTH FLORIDA to use for BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK.

And MICHAEL KNAR's SGMK COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS has closed on the sale of KCBR-A/MONUMENT, CO and K239CH/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO to POWER 95.7, LLC for $185,000 and TODD ROBINSON's UNITED STATES CP, LLC has closed on the sale of K253AH/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, which also rebroadcasts KCBR, to POWER 98.5, LLC for $65,000.

