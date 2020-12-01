Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS pens, "Yesterday, our blog post explored the underpinnings of CHRISTMAS music on the radio. And while many of you pointed out the obvious – that I was being obvious – the fact is, evoking warm and wonderful memories of holidays past is smart business – especially during a time when many of us would rather be elsewhere – literally.

"One of the big learnings during the pandemic is just how powerful nostalgia has become, amplified during difficult times. Hearing your favorites on the radio that remind you of the days when doctors were the only ones wearing facemasks, only introverts socially distanced, and only germophobes washed their hands a dozen times a day is powerful. But that's the world in which we live.

"Yes, the CHRISTMAS music station in town has an obvious advantage during this time of year. And with emotions being more tender than usual, it promises to be a great December for radio specializing in the sounds of jingle bells and chestnuts roasting.

"But that doesn't mean other radio brands can't get in the act as well. That's because virtually every radio brand has the opportunity to tap into this rich nostalgic motherlode – not just those playing that 'safe list' of holiday hits."

Read the full post here.

