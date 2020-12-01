Toy Drive Starts Friday

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD and host of the MORNING FREAK SHOW, ORLANDO DAVIS is gearing up to host their 9TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE. The proceeds will benefit THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK.

Beginning FRIDAY (12/4) and continuing through SATURDAY (12/12), DAVIS will be high up in the TOY DRIVE TOWER, 30 feet over TAMPA and the METRO BY T-MOBILE lot on NORTH DALE MABRY. The MORNING FREAK SHOW will join ORLANDO from the tower to broadcast live next week. COVID-19 precautions will be in place on-site at all times.

DAVIS is looking to break last year's donation collection record, which included more than 844 bikes, 3 full POD containers of toys and nearly $43,000 in cash and gift cards.

DAVIS commented, "In a year like 2020, it feels good to be able to battle through, and still help spread love to the kids and partners of THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK. All of our ‘new normal’ didn’t derail the truly normal caring for those in need of love."

THE CHILDREN’S HOME NETWORK is a non-profit organization that serves as a sanctuary for abused, neglected or abandoned children in the TAMPA community.

