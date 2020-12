Paco Lopez

Following 18 months as PD at BEASLEY Urban AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS, PACO LOPEZ leaves the market and returns to his home in ORLANDO, FL while searching for his next programming/on-air opportunity including voiceover/voicetracking, consulting and talent coaching.

Get to PACO at PacoLopezMedia@hotmail.com or (407) 748-5300.

