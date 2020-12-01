Reading Is Fun-demental!

Podcast production house BROCCOLI CONTENT is launching a new virtual book club podcast series, "BROCCOLI BOOK CLUB." The twice-monthly show, hosted by DIYORA SHADIJANOVA, will debut JANUARY 7th, kicking off with discussion of LAURA DOCKRILL's memoir “What Have I Done?" Listeners will be encouraged to read the book and share their thoughts on social media and GOODREADS.

SHADIJANOVA said, “After a difficult year of living isolated lives and not socialising as much as we used to, it’s exciting to create a podcast that brings people together in a digital space. Books are a place of comfort, joy and learning. Not only is reading good for improving memory and empathy, but research also shows that they can make us feel more positive too. And positivity is what the whole world needs right now. I hope that BROCCOLI BOOK CLUB will offer people a chance to be part of a wider community, where we read critical and interesting texts which inspire us to think beyond our daily lives and in more open-minded ways.”

