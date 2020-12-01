Florida Georgia Line (l), Rice (r)

Congratulations to DACK JANIELS/BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ CHASE RICE and BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, who earned 14 MEDIABASE adds this week for their new single, "Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.," making it the most-added at Country radio.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP President JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG, and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

Additional kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO, Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK and Exec. Asst. MADELINE FARR.

