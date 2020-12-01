-
Jake Owen Is Engaged
December 1, 2020 at 7:53 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' JAKE OWEN, who proposed to his girlfriend of three years, ERICA HARTLEIN, last night (11/30).
The Country star revealed the news on his INSTAGRAM story last night by sharing a photo of himself, the couple's daughter PARIS and HARTLEIN sporting a diamond ring. A follow-up photo highlighted dirt on one knee of OWEN's jeans, signifying he got down on one knee to pop the question.