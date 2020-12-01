Bob Marley (Image: E setiawan / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM's latest artist-centric year-round channel will feature the late BOB MARLEY in a deal with MARLEY's family, which will curate the programming. "BOB MARLEY'S TUFF GONG RADIO" will launch on channel 19 DECEMBER 3rd, taking the slot presently occupied by ELVIS RADIO. MARLEY's daughter CEDELLA will host a monthly show for the channel, "NICE TIME," and some shows, including a monthly live-music session "JAM-IN," will air from TUFF GONG STUDIOS in JAMAICA, kicked off in DECEMBER with appearances by STONE LOVE MOVEMENT and ITY & FANCY CAT.

MARLEY's widow RITA, co-founder of TUFF GONG INTERNATIONAL, said, "This year marked BOB's 75th earthstrong and the 40th anniversary of the release of 'Redemption Song.' Partnering with SIRIUSXM for a channel devoted to not only his life's work, but also second and third generations of artists he has inspired (including our own children and grandchildren), reflects the continuing reach of BOB MARLEY’s music and message beyond the boundaries of time and genre."



“BOB MARLEY and his music transcends time, reaching fans and listeners of every generation across the globe,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “We are so proud to work with the MARLEY family to bring this full-time channel to life with his music, his message of social justice and his legacy, represented by members of his family and those that knew him best.”

