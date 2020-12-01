Rowe

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has added a podcast hosted by the station's Marketing and Communications Strategist and the founder of the ELLY JANE COLLECTIVE, ELLY ROWE. “WOMEN-OWNED WEDNESDAY BY ELLY JANE,” focusing on the stories of female business owners and entrepreneurs, launched NOVEMBER 4th.



“I’ve always been passionate about supporting small business and, specifically, female-founded brands and the incredible women behind them,” said ROWE. “My podcast provides a platform where I can talk to those women about their journey and what motivates them to continue pursuing their dreams. My hope is that it inspires other women to do the same.”

“I have been a fan of ELLY JANE COLLECTIVE and everything the brand stands for since its launch earlier this year,” said WTOP Dir./News & Programming JULIA ZIEGLER. “When ELLY approached WTOP about partnering with her on this podcast, it was an easy decision. WTOP is proud to work with an exceptionally gifted local entrepreneur like ELLY.”

