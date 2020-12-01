-
WQHT (Hot 97) And WBLS/New York Dir./Marketing And Events Bethany Kent Exits
-
MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) and Urban AC WBLS/NEW YORK Dir./Marketing And Events BETHANY KENT has left the company, a victim of budget cutting axe. Prior to arriving at WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK in 2013, KENT had been at then BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WRDW (WIRED 96.5)/PHILADELPHIA and then CITADEL Top 40/Rhythmic WWKX (HOT 106)/PROVIDENCE.
The uber-talented KENT is exploring all creative options and can be reached at bethany.kent@gmail.com and/or (401) 864-6909.