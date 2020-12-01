Pharrell's Podcast

PHARRELL WILLIAMS is taking his OTHERtone radio show, formerly heard on APPLE's BEATS 1, to podcasting with the debut of "OTHERtone WITH PHARRELL, SCOTT, AND FAM-LAY," which ROLLING STONE reports is the first show from WILLIAMS' new OTHERtoneMEDIA podcast network.

The interview show, co-hosted by TV music supervisor SCOTT VENER and artist and manager FAM-LAY, will debut DECEMBER 7th.

A trailer has been posted in advance of the debut:

