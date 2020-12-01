Debuts Today

A new podcast from WESTWOOD ONE, IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT, and PEGALO PICTURES is a 10-part series on a man who crossed over 1,000 immigrants across the border from MEXICO to the U.S. between 1987 and 2001.

"AMERICAN COYOTE," hosted by the SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE's ANDREA LOPEZ-VILLAFANA, tells the story of ELDEN KIDD, "AMERICA's most successful coyote," who managed to outwit authorities for several years (although he did spend time in a Mexican prison) to help immigrants cross the border. The show made its debut TODAY (12/1) and is IMPERATIVE's tenth podcast series.

