LARRY MATTERA has been appointed CAPITOL RECORDS General Manager and CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP EVP. As GM he will helm the day-to-day operations. As EVP he will strategize CMG’s future course as a key member of CMG Chairman & CEO JEFF VAUGHN’s team. Mattera is based in Hollywood within CMG’s iconic Capitol Tower.

According to VAUGHN, “LARRY is a forward thinking and highly experienced music executive who’s been at the forefront of innovative approaches to marketing music his entire career. He’s established an exceptional track record of building strong teams, and brings his passion for artists and music to his work every day. I’m thrilled that Larry has joined our CAPITOL family and I welcome him to the Tower.“

MATTERA said, “I want to thank JEFF for this incredible opportunity to join a label that has long been home to some of the greatest and most culturally relevant artists in the history of the music business. I know that my experience and progressive approach to developing and breaking artists in a streaming-centric marketplace perfectly complements Jeff's vision for CAPITOL RECORDS. I’m also looking forward to playing an integral role as a member of JEFF and MICHELLE JUBELIRER's CMG executive management team, and working closely with such an impressive group of passionate music professionals.“

