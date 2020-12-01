Friday Fundraiser

ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS (WBBM NEWSRADIO)/CHICAGO is holding its 25th annual “GOOD NEIGHBOR RADIOTHON” for THE SALVATION ARMY on FRIDAY (12/4). The fundraiser will air from 7a to 6p (CT) and will be hosted by WBBM Anchor PAT CASSIDY.



“Over the years, WBBM’s ‘GOOD NEIGHBOR RADIOTHON’ has helped feed, clothe and house thousands of Chicagoans in need,” said ENTERCOM CHICAGO Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “This year especially, many of our neighbors are facing new challenges they’ve never before experienced. Every day we do all we can to keep everyone informed, and on DECEMBER 4th, we’re looking forward to supporting THE SALVATION ARMY’s efforts to keep our friends healthy during the holidays and beyond.”

« see more Net News