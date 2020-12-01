Podcast Listener Study

EDISON RESEARCH will unveil the results of its second annual Super Listeners study of podcast consumers, presented in partnership with AD RESULTS MEDIA and PODCASTONE, in a webinar next TUESDAY (12/8) at 2p (ET). EDISON's TOM WEBSTER will be joined by AD RESULTS MEDIA CEO MARSHALL WILLIAMS and PODCASTONE CEO PETER MORRIS to offer data and insights on topics like the number and length of podcast ad breaks, host-read versus pre-recorded ads and sponsorships, brand fit, and ad-skipping. Register for the webinar by clicking here.

In addition, EDISON is adding a brand tracker to its Podcast Consumer Tracker (PCT) quarterly report, with data on recall and perception of podcast advertisers. A new version of the PCT designed for agencies will be rolled out in early 2021.

