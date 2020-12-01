Webinar

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, "Best Practices for Planning Radio."

The session, looking at topics like recommended GRP and reach and frequency thresholds, best practices to drive foot traffic and web response for clients using radio, and length of spots, will stream at 1p (ET) on DECEMBER 14th, with CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD and Dir./Content Marketing LAUREN VETRANO joined by the RAB's SVP/Insights ANNETTE MALAVE and SVP/Business Development TAMMY GREENBERG on the panel.

The webinar is free to RAB members.

« see more Net News