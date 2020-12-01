RC Williams

Radio programming syndicator UNITED STATIONS has added RC WILLIAMS to its affiliate sales and marketing staff as a Digital Services Specialist. WILLIAMS will market all UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS digital assets and oversee an upcoming three-part webinar series that begins THURSDAY (12/3). The webinar series is THE SPEED TO REVENUE.

UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content And Affiliation STEFAN JONES commented, "Radio is truly an omnichannel experience, and with that comes new opportunities. USMN needed a strategist and specialist to represent our expanding portfolio of digital services and advise stations on how these emerging opportunities can lead to real revenue. RC is a perfect fit, and I am thrilled to have him on the team.

WILLIAMS added, "USRN is the gold standard for our industry. As someone who understands where the puck is going, I’m excited to be able to share services that will provide stations a competitive edge and make them money."

