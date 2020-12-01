Driver Williams

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS and JODY WILLIAMS SONGS (JWS) have signed DRIVER WILLIAMS to a new co-publishing agreement. The agreement unites DRIVER with his existing RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS team of three years, while also working with his father, former BMI VP JODY WILLIAMS, who launched JWS in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/8).

“It has long been a dream of mine to work with my father in this kind of creative capacity,” said DRIVER. “I am very excited to be part of a new ‘song forward’ company whose aim is to move the needle in our genre, coupled with my unflagging partnership with LYNN [OLIVER-CLINE] and the powerhouse crew at RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS.”

DRIVER is the longtime lead guitarist for EMI NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, with co-writer credit on CHURCH's double platinum “Smoke A Little Smoke.” He has also co-written songs recorded by JON PARDI, JASON ALDEAN, DREW PARKER and more.

“We feel very fortunate to partner with LYNN’s team at RIVER HOUSE for this next season of DRIVER’s songwriting career,” said JODY WILLIAMS. “DRIVER’s determination and skill, coupled with the synergy of our two companies, feels like a perfect storm ... And on a personal level, I’m thrilled the time is finally right to get to work with my son. This is going to be fun!"

“DRIVER has been a huge asset for the RIVER HOUSE family from the beginning,” said RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS Dir./Creative and A&R SEBB LUSTER. "His dedication to the team and his ability to help artists and writers really find what they are trying to say in a song is what I love most about him. DRIVER really gets behind the people he believes in and pushes them to be the best they can be. I couldn’t be more excited to have him around!”

