Camp

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that DOT COM PLUS Triple A WZEW (92ZEW)/MOBILE APD/on-air host LEE ANN CAMP (wife of owner TIM CAMP) is battling stage 4 lung cancer which has now spread to her bones. She is currently in ICU fighting for her life.

She and TIM have two children aged 12 and 15 years old. TIM has been by her side as much as the hospital will allow during the pandemic

