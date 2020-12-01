NRG And Waterloo Schools Adopt Students This Holiday Season

NRG MEDIA’s WATERLOO, IA office announced TODAY (12/1) it's partnership with WATERLOO SCHOOLS to encourage community support for families in need this holiday season. NRG MEDIA WATERLOO's main mission is to help children in the local community.

Donations are currently being accepted in a contactless manner in the front office of NRG MEDIA, at 514 JEFFERSON STREET in WATERLOO. Requested items include new, unwrapped toys, games, books, and other basic necessities such as personal care items and toiletries.

Market Manager ALLYSON HILLMAN said, “NRG MEDIA cares about the communities we serve. We want to give our listeners an opportunity to help us provide gifts for WATERLOO SCHOOLS families who have an extra need this year.”

WATERLOO SCHOOLS’ Director of School & Community Relations TARA THOMAS added, “WATERLOO SCHOOLS appreciates the generosity of NRG MEDIA and its extensive listening audience when it comes to supporting some of our students and families during the holiday season.”

The partnership will run through December 11th. The following week donations will be distributed by WATERLOO SCHOOLS staff and administration.

