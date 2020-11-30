Jersey Shore Loses Four

The TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/JERSEY SHORE cluster was hit hard on MONDAY (11/30).

In addition to JUSTIN LOUIS' exit from AC WOBM-F (ALL ACCESS NET NEWS 11/30), The OCEAN COUNTY SCANNER reports that a total of three other staffers from the group have departed. Also leaving were Hot AC WJLK-F (94.3 THE POINT) morning co-host LIZ JERESSI (her long time partner LOU RUSSO now flies solo), as well as Classic Rock WCHR-F (105.7 THE HAWK) APD/afternoon driver ANDY CHASE (reach him: Chaseb985@aol.com) and midday jock/local morning show producer CHRIS VARACCHI.

Also, ALL ACCESS has learned that the TOWNSQUARE/PORTLAND, ME cluster has lost two staffers, with Top 40 WJBQ (Q97.9) PD KWAME DANKWA and WBLM (102.9 WBLM) Production Dir./midday host TOMMY CARBONE exiting.

As reported earlier today in ALL ACCESS NET NEWS, PAT and AJ in the Morning cap off their terrestrial broadcast career by exiting the company's AC WCRZ (CARS 108)/FLINT.

