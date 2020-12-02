Allison Elbl

ALLISON ELBL has been named SVP for SHORE FIRE MEDIA, a leading public relations and marketing agency for the music industry, and wholly owned subsidiary of DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ELBL, who started in her new role yesterday, brings a wealth of experience to her new position with over 20 years in music, digital media and entertainment public relations.

ELBL will head SHORE FIRE’s LOS ANGELES office and develop new business opportunities under the DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT umbrella. She will report to CEO MARILYN LAVERTY and join the senior management team within the company that also includes MARK SATLOF, REBECCA SHAPIRO and MATT HANKS.

Commented LAVERTY, “ALLISON ELBL’s joining SHORE FIRE MEDIA represents a great step in the evolution of the company and a significant expansion of our L.A. operations. We eagerly anticipate the return of our tremendously successful and well respected colleague ALLISON to SHORE FIRE and the growth potential it represents for all of us.”

ELBL was previously SVP at ID PR where she established the music department and implemented strategic public relations and marketing campaigns for clients like JAMES TAYLOR, PAUL SIMON, SAM HUNT, STEVE MARTIN, BETTE MIDLER, DIANA KRALL, SARAH McLACHLAN, LANG LANG, ANDREA BOCELLI, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND and OSCAR-winning film composer A.R. RAHMAN. She was also instrumental in launching major brand campaigns and new media platforms in the music space with brands like CONVERSE, STARBUCKS, LIVE NATION and MUSICAL.LY (now TIKTOK).

Added ALLISON, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the SHORE FIRE team. MARILYN LAVERTY is one of the most impressive and well-respected communications leaders in the music business and has built a legendary company that continues to evolve to meet the industry’s needs. Joining the SHORE FIRE team, as well as the dynamic group at DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring my years of experience to clients across the entertainment industry.”

« see more Net News