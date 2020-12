Toy Drive 2020

ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A (1250AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE is holding its 14th annual “FAN TOY DRIVE” WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY (12/2-3) as a 24-hour virtual event starting at 6p (CT) TONIGHT.

The annual fundraiser and toy collection benefits CHILDREN'S WISCONSIN, with BLAIN'S FARM AND FLEET and ANNEX CHARITABLE FOUNDATION as partners.

