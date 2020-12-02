Endangered

When a local soda purchased by COCA-COLA landed on the list of drinks being phased out by the parent company, ENTERCOM News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND host JEFF KATZ swung into action to rally listeners to get COKE to save the brand.

NORTHERN NECK GINGER ALE has been popular in VIRGINIA for 94 years, and was purchased by COCA-COLA in 2001. COKE is closing down several of its brands at the end of the year, most notably TAB, but KATZ and his listeners are not taking the closing lightly, with online petitions, calls and emails to the company, and buying shares of COCA-COLA to be able to speak at the company's shareholders' meeting among the steps being taken. KATZ is doing on-air updates, reporting where remaining cases of the soda are available and suggesting that WARREN BUFFETT, who owns 10% of COCA-COLA, might step in. The campaign has garnered media coverage in the market for KATZ and the cause.

