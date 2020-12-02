Ends Today

TODAY is the second and final day of the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS FOUNDATION and CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO's fourth annual 49ERS FOUNDATION HOLIDAY SPORTS AUCTION. This year's auction is raising money and awareness for the NINERS' campaign to narrow the digital divide with free online education and fitness resources for BAY AREA youth during the pandemic. The auction, which has items like quarterback JIMMY GAROPPOLO's game-worn gear, a trip to a NINERS road game next season, and more, runs through 7p (PT) TONIGHT.

"We know how hard this year has been for our community and we're grateful to our long-time partner KNBR for helping us raise money to fund initiatives to support BAY AREA teachers, coaches, parents and students," said 49ERS FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. JUSTIN PRETTYMAN. "All proceeds from the auction assist the 49ERS FOUNDATION's mission to educate and empower BAY AREA youth in need this holiday season."

"The 49ERS FOUNDATION does a fantastic job of utilizing its numerous educational and leadership initiatives to serve underprivileged young people in the BAY AREA," said KNBR PD JEREMIAH CROWE. "KNBR is proud to partner once again with the 49ERS FOUNDATION for our fourth annual HOLIDAY SPORTS AUCTION."

