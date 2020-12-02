Maher (Facebook)

The latest round of cuts at iHEARTMEDIA claimed the job of Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA MD/p.m. driver JEREMY “OTIS” MAHER, after nearly four years at the station.

He shared the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (12/1), writing, “If you know me, you know the passion and love I have for my job. TODAY I was let go from iHEART in ATLANTA, for reasons out of my control. I've had so much fun in ATL and grown so much over the past four years. Thank you to my amazing co-workers, now lifelong friends, and the awesome BULL family of listeners that have turned my show on and let me share my life with you! Not sure what's next, but GOD’s in control, so we're good!”

MAHER arrived at WUBL in FEBRUARY 2017 following stints at Top 40 WDJX/LOUISVILLE, and Top 40 WNKS/CHARLOTTE, where he was APD/MD (NET NEWS 2/7/17). Reach out to him here, or at (704) 249-5771.

