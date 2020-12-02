Lori Lewis

LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS is offering clients a new virtual workshop to help set the course for a renewed emphasis on what Social Media can bring to the table in terms of brand and profits.

"Over the past 13 years in the social space, I’ve heard too many people say, 'I don’t have time for social media.' (And these are really smart people.)

"So I made it (and continue to make it) a mission to develop ways for everyone to learn how to carve out a small amount of time for social and actually boost audience, brand and revenue development.

"It starts by learning 8 high impact tactics that take the least amount of effort & generate the greater good!

"Everyone who has taken part of this virtual workshop has absolutely loved it, and I know that you will too and gain a lot of knowledge in the process!"

LORI added, "If you have just 30 minutes, we can get you and your team together virtually and make some real magic happen. In that short 30 minutes we can all refine and reset for a great 2021!"

Reach out to LORI LEWIS here.

« see more Net News