DeDe Is Workin' Not Twerkin'

DALLAS based COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” interviewed KEVIN KELLEY, the owner of TRUE KITCHEN AND KOCKTAILS. The show had him explain what happened that led to a viral video released YESTERDAY (11/30) on TMZ.

The incident had to do with owner having a stern conversation with female customers twerking in his restaurant.

The story was originally posted with a video by LADY JADE, one of the co-hosts on DEDE IN THE MORNING, as she showed her support for the Black owned business.

Here’s the interview with the owner on DEDE IN THE MORNING from DALLAS hub SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS.

