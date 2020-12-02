Farzetta

BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA morning host MARC FARZETTA has exited the station. FARZETTA tweeted late TUESDAY (12/1) that he was told that it was his last day hosting the show.

FARZETTA, a former longtime morning producer at crosstown Sports WIP, joined THE FANATIC in OCTOBER 2018, paired with former PHILADELPHIA EAGLES tackle TRA THOMAS until THOMAS' exit in MARCH of this year.

Sooooo I have some news.... pic.twitter.com/J20OSGfHeH — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) December 2, 2020

