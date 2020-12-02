Check's Back In

iHEARTMEDIA programming staple BRAIN CHECK was one of the first names that turned up on the list of the company's employees that had been downsized at the beginning of the RIF.

And he's one of the first to jump back in!

CHECK tells ALL ACCESS that he's "happy to be back so soon!" The new position comes with dual roles, Exec. Producer/AC and Custom Format Lead/AC for the National Programming Group.

Read BRIAN's surprise 'announcement' on his FACEBOOK page here.

