November Books

NIELSEN AUDIO NOVEMBER '20 results arrive TODAY for BIRMINGHAM; BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS; GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG; RICHMOND; and ROCHESTER, NY. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY, DECEMBER 7th: ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY and SYRACAUSE.

