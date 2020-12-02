Go Christmas

MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO/LOS ANGELES has flipped to all-CHRISTMAS music once again this year, temporarily changing its slogan from “GO COUNTRY” to “GO CHRISTMAS.” The station made the switch on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th, and will keep the holiday programming running through CHRISTMAS day. The Country format continues on the the station’s HD3 signal and online.

It joins a handful of other Country stations that have already made the holiday flip, including WOGT (107.9 NASH ICON)/CHATTANOOGA; WTNQ (Q104.9)/KNOXVILLE, TN; and WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1)/PANAMA CITY, FL.

« see more Net News