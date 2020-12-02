No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning (12/2).

SPIRIT MEDIA has requested an extension of its Silent STA for K249EM/WINDOW ROCK, AZ while it relocates to a new tower.

WESTBURG BROADCASTING MONTGOMERY, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent WALQ-A/CARRVILLE, AL to AUGUSTUS FOUNDATION, INC. for $40,000

CURTIS MEDIA affiliate EASTERN AIRWAVES, LLC has closed on the sale of W232DIMONROE, NC to JEFFREY C. SIGMON, SR. for $45,000. The primary station is noncommercial Oldies WRBK/RICHBURG, SC.

And SUSAN E. MCKENNEY has closed on the sale of her 50% interest in FUN MEDIA GROUP, INC., licensee of WAFN-F/ARAB, AL, to 50% partner LOUIS MICHAEL ANZEK for $250,000 as part of a court settlement.

