SIRIUSXM is converting its DAN PATRICK RADIO channel 211 to a new 24/7 channel with NBC SPORTS starting TOMORROW (12/3). "NBC SPORTS AUDIO" will continue to air PATRICK's show, RICH EISEN, and NBC's "PRO FOOTBALL TALK WITH MIKE FLORIO," adding FLORIO and CHRIS SIMMS' "PFT LIVE," MICHAEL HOLLEY and MICHAEL SMITH's "BROTHER FROM ANOTHER," and "PFT PM," plus the weekly "SAFETY BLITZ" with RODNEY HARRISON and JAC COLLINSWORTH on MONDAY evenings and "CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED" the rest of the week. Also included will be live coverage of events from NBC SPORTS, including TRIPLE CROWN racing.

NBC Sports Enterprises SVP/Sports Betting and Gaming GM NICOLINA O'RORKE said, “We are excited to partner with SIRIUSXM to bring the NBC SPORTS AUDIO lineup of top sports talk shows and live events to SIRIUSXM subscribers across the country.”

“The NBC SPORTS AUDIO channel is a terrific addition to the SIRIUSXM lineup,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN. “Fans of NBC SPORTS’ great programming and talent will get access to an outstanding sports talk lineup every weekday, and our subscribers will get access to live play by play of many top events on the sports calendar. And as a SIRIUSXM subscriber you can tune in to this great programming anywhere -- whether you are in your car, at home or on the go.”

