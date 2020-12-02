Debuts Tomorrow

A new all-Asian multi-genre music channel will make its debut TOMORROW (12/3) at noon (ET) on SIRIUSXM with the launch of 88RISING RADIO, developed by SEAN MIYASHIRO's LOS ANGELES-based media company 88RISING, on channel 305.

The new channel, with music from SOUTH KOREA, CHINA, JAPAN, THE PHILIPPINES, INDONESIA, VIETNAM, THAILAND, and more, and artists including BTS, JOJI, BLACKPINK, TWICE, RICH BRIAN, PEGGY GOU, JACKSON WANG, BEABADOOBEE, IÑIGO PASCUAL, and NIKI, will be accompanied by an 88RISING RADIO station on PANDORA in JANUARY. The channel will debut with a 24-hour artist takeover with YUNA, DUMBFOUNDEAD, BEABADOOBEE, PHUM VIPHURIT, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, and KESHI. DUMBFOUNDEAD will host a daily morning show, "DUMB EARLY," while DJ SOUPERSAM will host "SOSUPERSOUNDS" in afternoons; weekly countdown show, "THE GREATEST 8," will be hosted by MIYASHIRO, and comedian JOEL KIM BOOSTER will host a six part comedy show, "THE JOY F*CK CLUB."

“SIRIUSXM is known for compelling content and having a pulse on American pop culture,” said MIYASHIRO. “Collaborating on this channel has been truly organic and in synergy with our goals on bringing 88’s foresight regarding Asian culture and its impact to American listeners through our new channel, 88RISING RADIO.”



“SEAN MIYASHIRO and his team are creating one of the most remarkable creative hubs in music today,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “88RISING is a pioneering force bridging East and West, with unquestionable success and credibility in bolstering cutting-edge Asian music culture. It is exciting to have 88RISING join the SIRIUSXM lineup, where its music, content, and curation of 88RISING RADIO channel will have it on par with any of our great music channels today.”

A sneak peek will stream online TODAY at 7p (ET) with the "DOUBLE HAPPINESS GLOBAL HOLIDAY FESTIVAL" headlined by ANDERSON.PAAK, NXWORRIES, ATEEZ, and CHUNG HA, hosted by DUMBFOUNDEAD.

