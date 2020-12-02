Daniels

Former ADAMS RADIO GROUP/TALLAHASSEE OM and WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS host CASEY DANIELS has joined TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Hits WFGR/GRAND RAPIDS as morning co-host alongside JOJO GIRARD.

Dir./Product Development DOUG MONTGOMERY said, “We’re excited for CASEY to join the team in GR for this newly created local position on WFGR. She’s gonna need snow tires for her Harley, though.”

Market President JEFF LUCKOFF added, “We are elated to have CASEY join us in GRAND RAPIDS. Her enthusiasm for WEST MICHIGAN is contagious and I am really looking forward to having her team up with JOJO, making an already great show even better.”

DANIELS said, “I’m super excited to be coming home to MICHIGAN. I’m eager to be with such a forward-thinking and innovative group like TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. Many thanks to TODD LAWLEY, JEFF LUCKOFF, DOUG MONTGOMERY, BRIAN THOMAS and KURT JOHNSON.”

