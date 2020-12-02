Podcast Measurement Guidelines

The IAB TECH LAB has opened its Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines 2.1 for a 30-day public comment period ending DECEMBER 31st. The latest revision includes several updates from the previous version, which was adopted in 2017, including user agent structure guidance, recommendations for IPv6 IP addresses, and filtering guidance for APPLE watchOS user agents. The guidelines define four metrics to measure podcasts, Download, Listener, Ad Delivered, and Client-Confirmed Ad Play.

"The podcast industry has remained vibrant during the global pandemic. Podcast listeners are loyal and highly engaged which makes them an appealing target for marketers," said IAB TECH LAB VP/Product and Global Programs SHAILLEY SINGH. "However, this medium is currently under-utilized due to industry challenges around a commonly agreed-upon set of metrics. The IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines is designed to address this by creating a consistent set of podcast advertising metrics so buyers and sellers can engage in a conversation about campaign strategy with confidence."

"The changes to the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines v2.1 are the result of hours of conversation, collaboration, and research among podcast industry leaders across a range of topics most notably with respect to guidance for podcast app developers," said PODTRAC CTO ROBERT FREELAND, a Co-Chair of the Podcast Technical Working Group. "The IAB TECH LAB Podcast Technical Working Group continues to iterate on its standards to provide the market with the most accurate and consistent data."

NPR Sr. Dir. of Audience STEVE MULDER, also a Co-Chair of the Podcast Technical Working Group, added, "Podcasting continued to grow in 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruptions to all of our lives, reinforcing the power of this medium to connect with audiences. With this continued growth, it is vital to accurately measure podcasting effectiveness, and that's why the updates to the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines matter. These updates ensure podcast metrics can be trusted by publishers and advertisers for making key investment decisions in this powerful medium."

